Thursday, November 28, 2024
HomeGulf Coast
Gulf CoastNews

At overflowing Veracruz landfill, Greenpeace Mexico demands anti-plastic laws

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
A member of Greenpeace Mexico stands on a mountain of trash at the Coatzacoalcos landfill wearing a hazmat suit with a sign reading
The activists called for the Mexican government to tackle plastic pollution and enforce existing plastic bans. (Greenpeace)

Activists from Greenpeace Mexico and other organizations demonstrated Sunday at a sprawling, open-air garbage dump in the state of Veracruz, denouncing the country’s growing plastic waste crisis and calling for urgent action.

The protesters — some dressed in hazardous material suits and holding a huge banner reading “Anti-Plastic Law Now!” — temporarily blocked operations at the Villa Allende landfill in Coatzacoalcos, a major port city in southern Veracruz on the Gulf of Mexico.

An aerial view of a tanker at port in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz
Coatzacoalcos, population 212,000, is an important maritime port on the Gulf of Mexico. (Gobierno Municipal Coatzacoalcos)

According to activists with the Allende 213 environmental group, the 33-year-old dump began as a facility for waste only from the locality of Villa Allende.

Now, even though the State Attorney General for Environmental Protection (PMA) has determined the dump should have already been closed, it continues to operate, receiving an estimated 350 to 400 tons of domestic and industrial waste daily, with an estimated 45-60 daily trips by garbage trucks from throughout Coatzacoalcos, according to a Greenpeace Mexico press release.

And since there is no tangible division between the landfill and nearby homes and businesses — some less than 500 meters away  — Villa Allende is being impacted with air, soil, subsoil and water pollution problems, Greenpeace Mexico noted. Nearby residents have long reported issues with noxious odors and health concerns linked to the facility’s operation.

However, the Sunday protest was about more than just Villa Allende.

A man with a crutch sits next to a small pond filled with plastic waste, in front of a trash dump.
Without proper divisions between the dump and residential areas, Villa Allende residents like Asunción Ovando Magaña have reported impacts to their health and quality of life. (Greenpeace Mexico)

The activists called for immediate government intervention to tackle plastic pollution and improve management of overflowing and unregulated garbage dumps throughout the nation — where single-use plastics such as PET bottles, industrial plastics and construction materials are usually the most commonly found items.

“Facilities like this exacerbate environmental and public health risks, particularly for nearby communities,” Greenpeace said in a statement.

The activists urged national and local authorities to more strictly enforce existing legal bans on disposable plastics while also prioritizing investments in infrastructure for waste segregation, recycling and composting. They also called for incentives for sustainable alternatives.

Mexico generates an estimated 1.9 million tons of plastic waste annually, but less than 10% is recycled, according to Greenpeace.

A palm-dotted beach strewn with plastic trash tangled up in sargassum algae
The activists called on authorities to enforce existing laws banning disposable plastics. (Dustan Woodhouse/Unsplash)

The newspaper El País cited a report by the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) indicating the situation of plastic pollution on the coasts has reached critical levels, especially in Oaxaca, Guerrero, Chiapas and Veracruz.

Across Mexico, landfills and dumps have become flashpoints for community grievances over pollution and public health risks.

The mayor of Coatzacoalcos, Amado Cruz, has said he will close the Villa Allende dump this year in coordination with Semarnat. However, the local “government has filed an appeal against the closure and so far the dump remains” open, Greenpeace noted.

Greenpeace Mexico urged citizens to sign a petition that aims to get an anti-plastic law presented to the Senate.

With reports from El Universal, Liberal del Sur and El País

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
A split screen image of US President-elect Donald Trump on the left and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on the right

Rolling Stone: Trump team has discussed ‘soft invasion’ of Mexico

MND Staff - 0
The magazine quotes sources close to Donald Trump and claims that he's interested in sending the U.S. military to Mexico to take out drug cartel leaders.
A Bengal tiger standing next to the bars of an enclosure at a wildlife refuge in Mexico

Exotic wildlife found on a México state property linked to Sinaloa Cartel

MND Staff - 1
El Financiero reported that the owner of the México state residence, allegedly nicknamed "El Tigre," leads a Sinaloa Cartel-aligned crime group.
Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum and Environment Minister Alicia Bárcena with several of Mexico's governors at the signing of a water-use pact with the federal government. Most of the governors are applauding

Mexico’s governors sign Sheinbaum pact to improve water use by industry

MND Staff - 0
The water use pact aims to ensure equal access to water for Mexico's public while increasing agricultural and industrial efficiency and sustainability.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC