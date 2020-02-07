Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta airports in line for major upgrades

The Pacific Airport Group (GAP) will invest 18 billion pesos (US $958 million) over the next five years to expand and upgrade the Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta airports.

Presenting the airport operator’s development plan for the 2020-2024 period, GAP general director Raúl Revuelta Musalem said that 14 billion pesos will be spent at the Guadalajara airport and 4 billion will go to the Puerto Vallarta facility.

The combined outlay represents 72% of the total amount GAP will invest in its 12 airports over the next five years.

A new terminal building and runway will be built at Guadalajara and funds will also be spent to expand the facility’s parking lot and to build a hotel, office block and solar power plant.

Revuelta said that the plan is to turn the airport into a hub for both freight and passengers. It will aim to attract some of the United States and Europe-bound travelers who currently use the Mexico City airport, he said.

The Puerto Vallarta airport will get a new 35,000-square-meter terminal building with eight contact positions. Once completed, the terminal will increase the airport’s current passenger capacity by 60%.

Revuelta said that funds will also be spent to improve parking at the airport and to build a bus terminal.

Laura Diez Barroso, chairperson of the GAP board, said that the new terminals at both Jalisco airports will be the first terminals in Latin America to be designed as zero-energy buildings, meaning that the total amount of energy they use will be equal to the renewable energy generated on site. The terminals will primarily run on solar power, she said.

Just over 14.8 million passengers used the Guadalajara airport last year, making it the third busiest in the country after Mexico City and Cancún. Puerto Vallarta ranked seventh, with just over 4.9 million passengers.

Among the other 10 airports operated by GAP are those in Hermosillo, Sonora; Los Cabos, Baja California Sur; and Tijuana, Baja California.

Source: El Economista (sp)