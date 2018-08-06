Attackers on motorcycles assassinate Guanajuato journalist

News

The 45-year-old reporter is the ninth journalist killed this year in Mexico

The body of a Guanajuato photojournalist was found yesterday in Valle de Santiago. He had been shot to death.

Rodolfo García González, 45, was shot several times after unsuccessfully attempting to flee four attackers riding on two motorcycles near a sports center in La Loma, police said.

García was also on a motorcycle, which was found parked near his body.

He was a photographer of social events and a correspondent for several regional newspapers.

He is the ninth journalist to be assassinated in Mexico this year.

Source: AM (sp)