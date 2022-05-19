Guanajuato mayor drives to work in a 7-million-peso Lamborghini

News

The mayor of Moroleón, Guanajuato, is in the spotlight after it was revealed she owns a 7-million-peso (approximately US $350,000) Lamborghini.

A photo of Alma Denisse Sánchez Barragán’s Lamborghini Huracán sports car parked next to the Moroleón municipal headquarters appeared on social media this week.

The revelation that the Citizens Movement (MC) party mayor owns such an expensive vehicle raised questions about the source of her apparent wealth.

Sánchez explained Tuesday that she bought the vehicle with income generated by her family’s clothing businesses.

“It’s not something … that I hide. In my family, we’re textile manufacturers, … we’ve always made clothes and [we have] other kinds of businesses,” she told the AM newspaper.

Sánchez, who replaced her mother as the MC candidate at the 2021 mayoral election after Alma Rosa Barragán Santiago was murdered at a campaign event last May, asserted that her Lamborghini – which she described as a family vehicle – and other cars her family owns are not the product of her position, which she assumed last October.

“I have nothing to hide, we’ve had high-end cars not for a year or two but for … [many] years,” she said.

Sánchez’s brother also found himself the focus of unwanted attention when Guanajuato media outlets reported on federal intelligence reports that apparently identified him as the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel in Moroleón and several other municipalities on or near the border with Michoacán.

However, authorities haven’t publicly identified Fernando Tonatiuh Sánchez Barragán as a criminal target and he has appeared at some of his sister’s public events.

With reports from Reforma