Guerrero violence kills 7, closes schools in five municipalities

News

Public transportation services and schools have shut down in the mountains of Guerrero after a gang of armed civilians launched an attack in Leonardo Bravo in which seven people were killed.

Buses operating between the capital of Chilpancingo and several towns and municipalities in the mountains have suspended service and a number of schools have been closed since Monday.

A state education representative said bus service that usually transports 270 teachers to their schools was suspended indefinitely.

“Unfortunately we had to suspend the school year once more in schools located in the sierra because violent conditions do not allow us to send our teachers. We will resume activities as soon as conditions allow it,” he said.

Sunday’s clash took place in Filo de Caballos, where 400 suspected gangsters invaded the towon to attack the rival Cártel del Sur in an attempt to take over territory in the opium poppy-growing region.

Seventeen people were injured and several houses were damaged by gunfire.

Source: El Financiero (sp), Apro (sp)