The bay at Rincón de Guayabitos, a popular destination in Nayarit. The bay at Rincón de Guayabitos, a popular destination in Nayarit.

Gunfire, grenades reported in Rincón de Guayabitos, Nayarit

The shooting began on Highway 200 Saturday morning

Published on Saturday, March 20, 2021

A gunfight in Rincón de Guayabitos, Nayarit, Saturday morning alarmed residents and, according to unofficial reports, shut down federal Highway 200.

Exploding grenades and gunfire could be heard throughout the town during at least 20 minutes, according to local media reports. The shooting began at the Los Ayala intersection on Highway 200 at about 9:20 a.m.

One report said the battle was between narcos, including the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Another said a National Guard patrol encountered armed hitmen belonging to a gang known as La Empresa, who opened fire on soldiers.

The only official announcement has been a message by the state Ministry of Security that federal security forces, including the National Guard, and Compostela municipal police are at the scene.

