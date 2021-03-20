Gunfire, grenades reported in Rincón de Guayabitos, Nayarit

A gunfight in Rincón de Guayabitos, Nayarit, Saturday morning alarmed residents and, according to unofficial reports, shut down federal Highway 200.

Exploding grenades and gunfire could be heard throughout the town during at least 20 minutes, according to local media reports. The shooting began at the Los Ayala intersection on Highway 200 at about 9:20 a.m.

One report said the battle was between narcos, including the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Another said a National Guard patrol encountered armed hitmen belonging to a gang known as La Empresa, who opened fire on soldiers.

Fuerte balacera en Rincón de Guayabitos, y autoridades de aquel estado no han dicho nada…. pic.twitter.com/X3f90O11GJ — Diego García 》 Reportero (@DiegoGarciaH) March 20, 2021

The only official announcement has been a message by the state Ministry of Security that federal security forces, including the National Guard, and Compostela municipal police are at the scene.

