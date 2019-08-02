Nava, inset, and the crime scene today in Zihuatanejo.
Gunman shoots and kills journalist, municipal official in Zihuatanejo
Published on Friday, August 2, 2019
61shares
A Guerrero journalist who was also worked as a local official was murdered Friday in the tourist destination of Zihuatanejo, Guerrero.
Edgar Alberto Nava was the publisher of local media outlet La Verdad de Zihuatanejo, which is active on Facebook and covers crime and politics, and the municipal director of performances and regulations.
Nava was leaving a children’s event organized by the city on the beach near the Costa Grande Museum when he was shot by a lone gunman.