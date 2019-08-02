Gunman shoots and kills journalist, municipal official in Zihuatanejo

A Guerrero journalist who was also worked as a local official was murdered Friday in the tourist destination of Zihuatanejo, Guerrero.

Edgar Alberto Nava was the publisher of local media outlet La Verdad de Zihuatanejo, which is active on Facebook and covers crime and politics, and the municipal director of performances and regulations.

Nava was leaving a children’s event organized by the city on the beach near the Costa Grande Museum when he was shot by a lone gunman.

Nava’s murder follows the discovery of Chilpancingo journalist Rogelio Barragán’s body in the trunk of an abandoned car in Morelos on Tuesday.

It is not yet clear if the two journalists’ murders were linked to their work.

Eight reporters have lost their lives in Mexico this year.

Source: El Financiero (sp), El Heraldo de México (sp)