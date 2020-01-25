Gunmen attacked a highway restaurant in Villagrán, Guanajuato, Friday night, killing nine people and leaving one person wounded .

A group of armed civilians arrived at the San Fernando restaurant on the Villagrán-Celaya highway in three vehicles at about 9:00pm, entered the establishment and began shooting the diners.

They killed six people inside the restaurant and forced three others out to the parking lot, where they shot them before escaping in their vehicles.

The attack was just one of many in Guanajuato on Friday, when 22 people were killed.

There were five murders in Celaya, four in Irapuato, three in León and one in Valle de Santiago.

It was also one of many attacks that have taken place in the municipality of Villagrán, known as the home of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel. A longstanding turf war between it and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel has made Guanajuato Mexico’s most violent state. With 3,540 victims last year, it led the country in homicides.

Sources: Uno TV (sp), Proceso (sp)