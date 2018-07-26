Gunmen attack vigil for assassination victim and kill six more

News

Police at the scene of the funeral vigil.

Assassins shot and killed a man in Michoacán on Tuesday but they weren’t done yet. Later that day they showed up at his funeral and killed six more.

The first victim was killed in Uruapan, Michoacán, and his body abandoned near an area known as La Pinera.

By nightfall, the family of the deceased had gathered for a vigil when they were interrupted by an armed gang that killed six and wounded four others.

The state Attorney General’s office said the four wounded were rushed to a hospital, which was being kept under under tight surveillance.

The attack was followed by a deployment of security forces to patrol the area of the attack and mount a special operation throughout the city in response to reports of the presence of armed civilians.

Located 112 kilometers to the west of the capital city Morelia, Uruapan is considered to be territory controlled by the Los Viagras crime gang, which is embroiled in a violent turf war with the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Another similar attack was reported in Fresnillo, Zacatecas, two weeks ago when 17-year-old Diego Rosendo was shot and killed outside a nightclub on July 14. On the night of his funeral a group of armed men attacked, killing six and wounded 16.

But the attackers were not finished.

Tuesday was the last day of the nine-day novena following Rosendo’s death and his family had gathered for the occasion. Armed civilians burst into the Rosendo family home, killing the youth’s father and a female relative.

Authorities have theorized that a wave of violence in the state could be linked to rivalry between the Gulf and Northeast cartels.

Source: El Universal (sp)