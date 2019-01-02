Gunmen kill Oaxaca mayor minutes after swearing-in ceremony

A Oaxaca mayor was attacked and killed by two gunmen just minutes after taking the oath of office yesterday.

Alejandro Aparicio Santiago had been sworn in as the mayor of the High Mixteca municipality of Tlaxiaco and was celebrating with citizens when two men opened fire. The municipal administrator, a councilor and one other person were also hit; the administrator died early this morning.

Residents on hand for the swearing-in ceremony succeeded in apprehending one of the two attackers and were preparing to lynch him when police interceded and took him into custody. The other man escaped.

The state attorney general said the man who was arrested was too inebriated to make a statement to investigators.

Aparicio was the second Morena party politician to be killed this week. A councilor-elect in Mazatepec, Morelos, was murdered on Sunday, hours before she was to be sworn in.

Source: Milenio (sp), Animal Político (sp)