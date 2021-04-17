Gunmen open fire on Covid vaccination brigade in Michoacán

Gunmen attacked a Covid vaccination brigade in Tangancícuaro, Michoacán, Friday. There were no injuries.

The brigade, which was traveling between Patamban and Ruiz Cortines, included military personnel and state police, who repelled the attackers and gave health personnel a chance to escape. Minutes later, the National Guard and soldiers arrived and the attackers fled on foot.

A search by the National Guard provoked another attack in which one of the gunmen was apprehended, leading to the seizure of six vehicles, firearms and marijuana.

One theory over the attack on the brigade is that stealing the vaccine itself was the motive.

“Luckily the personnel were unhurt, but this kind of act is unpardonable and we will not tolerate it,” Governor Silvano Aureoles stated on Twitter.

