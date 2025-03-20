Thursday, March 20, 2025
HomeNews
News

Mexico is now one of the top 10 happiest countries in the world

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Two young Mexican women sitting in a crowd in a stadium or hall, each with a child on their lap. One of the women is smiling as she talks to the woman next to her.
The jury is in: Mexicans are reportedly among the world's happiest people, placing value in family connections, children and emotional well-being over financial status, according to one report. (Victoria Valtierra/Cuartoscuro)

Mexico has been named the third happiest country in the world, according to the Happiness Index 2025, released this week by Ipsos, a global market research and polling company.

With 21% of respondents considering themselves “very happy” and 61% “somewhat happy,” Mexico checks in with a total of 82% in those two categories, trailing only India (88%) and the Netherlands (86%). It was ahead of Indonesia and Brazil (both 79%) in the top five.

Monochrome bar chart showing a list of 30 countries plus a 30-country average, showing what percentage of respondents in each countries believed their life would be better in five years.
In addition to experiencing happiness now, 76% of Mexicans surveyed by Ipsos said they believed their life would be even better than now in five years. (Ipsos)

In the same index last year, Mexico, at 83%, placed second behind the Netherlands’ 85% and ahead of Indonesia and India, both at 82%.

The results of the 30-nation study were released in conjunction with the United Nations’ International Day of Happiness, recognized every March 20.

That date is also when the U.N. releases its annual World Happiness Report — which is different from the Ipsos Happiness Index.

In the new World Happiness Report released this week, Mexico ranks 10th, a significant jump from its No. 25 ranking from a year ago and No. 36 two years ago.

Third in the Ipsos Happiness Index

The Ipsos survey focuses on self-reported happiness and explores factors contributing to happiness and unhappiness — such as family, relationships and financial situations.

An extended Mexican family posing together, with many men and women holding infants and toddlers and young children sitting among them. At the head in the center is an elderly man and woman, presumably husband and wife. He is standing behind her with his hands on her shoulders. She is seated and holding an infant swaddled in blankets as they both pose for the photo.
Tight-knit intergenerational families appear to be an important factor in Mexicans’ happiness, according to Ipsos’ data. (María Martínez/Cuartoscuro)

Family and children are the most important contributors to happiness in Mexico, cited by 45% of respondents. Feeling appreciated and valued follows at 34%, reflecting the importance of interpersonal relationships in Mexican culture.

Mental health and well-being also play crucial roles, with 32% of respondents highlighting these factors. Physical health (cited by only 28% of respondents) and financial situation (23%) were less prominently valued.

Married Mexicans reported higher levels of happiness (87%) compared to singles (13%), and employment significantly impacts happiness, with 84% of employed individuals feeling happy versus 16% of the unemployed.

This year’s 30-nation average shows 16% of respondents worldwide as “very happy” — putting Mexico five percentage points above the world average — and 55% as “somewhat happy,” for a total world happiness score of 71%.  

Globally, reported happiness has been declining in the index over the past 14 years, with 15 of the 20 countries surveyed in 2011 reporting lower happiness levels today. 

The United States is one of them; at 68%, its No. 21 showing this year is 16 places lower than its 2011 ranking and seven places lower than its No. 14 ranking (72%) last year.

Two young Mexican women with their backs to the camera walking down a sidewalk in Mexico City holding the Mexican flag draped over their backs.
Although globally, happiness has been declining, according to Ispos’ report, Mexico stayed more or less at the same level of happiness or improved in comparison to other countries: In the United Nations’ World Happiness Report, Mexico made a leap from a ranking of No. 25 last year to No. 10 in 2025. (Moy Ortega/Shutterstock)

Canada (67%) took the No. 22 rank this year after placing No. 18  last year (71%). It has dropped 18 percentage points since 2011.

Turkey, the happiest country in 2011, has dropped 40 percentage points to 49%, making it the second-least happy nation in the 2025 survey, ahead of only Hungary (45%). The rest of the bottom five is occupied by Germany (64%), Japan (60%) and South Korea (50%).

Mexico makes a big leap in the UN Happiness Report

The World Happiness Report is compiled through a partnership involving Gallup, the Oxford Wellbeing Research Centre and the U.N. Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

It conducted its most recent survey across 147 countries, compared to 30 for the Ipsos study.

The U.N. report ranks the countries by average life evaluations over the preceding three years, collecting data on six happiness variables.

Mexico, which found itself ranked No. 46 in 2020, climbed to No. 25 last year and ranked No. 10 this year.

In this study, Finland nailed down the No. 1 ranking for an eighth straight year, while the United States fell to No. 24 — its lowest ranking in this survey’s 25 years of existence.

Denmark, Sweden, Iceland and the Netherlands rounded out this year’s top five, with Costa Rica placing sixth to top all Latin American and Caribbean countries.

“In Mexico and Europe, a household size of four to five predicts the highest levels of happiness,” the study noted. “Couples who live with at least one child, or couples who live with children and members of their extended family, have especially high average life satisfaction.”

The report also found that “sharing meals with others is strongly linked with well-being across all global regions,” noting that “the number of people dining alone in the United States has increased 53% over the past two decades.”

With reports from Edomex Al Día, Tecno Empresa, Ipsos and El Sol de México

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero stands at a podium giving a report on the Jalisco extermination camp case, next to a Mexican flag as reporters raise their hands in the foreground

Attorney general exposes failures of Jalisco authorities in ‘extermination camp’ case

MND Staff - 0
Attorney General Gertz provided new details Wednesday about the ranch where activists uncovered ashes, clothing and bone fragments six months after authorities declared the site secure.
Mexican men and women at a protest in Mexico City, holding up laminated missing persons posters of their loved ones. All the posters say at the top "Desaparecido" (Disappeared/Missing)

Search collectives issue scathing response to Sheinbaum’s missing persons reforms

MND Staff - 0
The president's proposed actions "reflects a lack of knowledge about the institutional mechanisms ... that already exist," a group of over 150 collectives, activists and family members wrote.
Smoggy skies over Mexico City

Mexico City enters third day of environmental contingency due to high pollution levels

MND Staff - 0
Residents of the metropolitan area have been advised to take precautions as air pollution levels soared for the third straight day.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Who is new U.S. Ambassador Ronald Johnson?

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC