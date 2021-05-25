A head on collision killed nine people, four of them children, on a highway in San Luis Potosí on Sunday evening.

All family members in both vehicles were killed: one car carried two adults and four children and the other larger vehicle carried three adults.

All were declared dead when ambulances arrived.

The crash occurred on the Rioverde-San Luis Potosí highway at kilometer 42, close to the entrance to the Cerritos toll road.

Relatives of the family of six arrived at the scene and explained they had been returning to the state capital after an outing in Rioverde.

The three adults in the larger vehicle were from Jalisco.

The Red Cross and the Rioverde fire department took hours to free the bodies of three adults and two adolescents from the wreckage.

State police officers awaited the arrival of forensic experts to determine the cause of the accident.

Source: Código San Luis (sp)