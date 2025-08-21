Wednesday, August 20, 2025
HomeNews
News

Health Ministry launches program to reduce soda intake among minors

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
children drinking soda in Mexico
Seven in 10 children and adolescents consume soft drinks daily, even with breakfast, according to Mexico's health minister. (Graciela López/Cuartoscuro)

More than a decade after Mexico became one of the first countries to impose a tax on sugary sodas, the Health Ministry is set to launch a new campaign aimed at discouraging their consumption.

“Sometimes we think that health is only about care when we get sick and go to a health center or hospital,” President Claudia Sheinbaum said in announcing the campaign during her daily press conference on Tuesday. “[However,] health is related to care, prevention and particularly sugary drinks, soft drinks.”

Despite the tax, implemented in 2014, soft drink consumption is still excessive in Mexico, and the campaign will emphasize public education. Health Minister David Kershenobich said at the conference that Mexicans drink an average of 166 liters of soda per year, putting Mexico among the top countries for sugary drink consumption globally. 

Seven in 10 children and adolescents consume soft drinks daily, even with breakfast, according to Kershenobich. He stressed that high levels of soda consumption are linked to the development of diabetes and cardiovascular disease, with a single 600 ml soda containing between 12 and 15 teaspoons of sugar. 

In 2024, 190,000 deaths in Mexico were attributed to heart disease and 112,000 to diabetes. 

“One wonders if we have a way to treat these people because we continue to have such a high mortality rate,” said Kershenobich. “And that’s where preventive programs come in.”

Junk food ban goes into effect in Mexican schools

The Health Ministry plans to implement prevention campaigns focused on healthy consumption and education on nutrition from early childhood starting next week.

Programs such as the government’s “Live Healthy, Live Happy” initiative, which was launched by Sheinbaum on Feb. 25 to reduce the consumption of junk food and sugary drinks among children, are key to changing societal habits and tackling chronic diseases, according to Kershenobich.  

Will the soda tax increase?

The emphasis at the press conference was on education, not taxation. But health experts from various institutions recommend introducing higher taxes on sugary drinks to reduce their consumption.  

Judith Senyacen Méndez, the deputy director of research at the Center for Economic and Budgetary Research, said that introducing a 20% tax on the drinks could drive down consumption by between 16% and 19%, based on empirical evidence.

Meanwhile, Iván Bremeunea, the coordinator of the Fundar Center of Analysis and Research’s Tax Justice Program, said a 20% tax could reduce obesity cases by up to 970,000, in addition to generating annual revenue of over 104 billion pesos (US $2.5 billion).

While Mexico’s one-peso-per-liter soda tax (about 10%) did in fact reduce consumption at first, Bremeunea said that the current levy is no longer effective and must be increased. He said that even a further 6% increase in soda prices could reduce obesity rates by 3.2%.

With reports from Instituto Mexicano de la Radio Noticias, Meganoticias, El Universal and El Economista

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Mexican flag

Economic growth hovers near zero for 5th consecutive month

MND Staff - 0
If the estimates released by INEGI this week hold up, the Mexican economy will post its second contraction of the year with decreases in March and July, and marginal growth in the months between.
A vibrant photo of the pink neo-Gothic spires of the Parroquia de San Miguel Arcángel in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, viewed from a city street.

Is San Miguel de Allende a victim of its own success? What our readers think

Karla Parra - 0
A new MND survey of nearly 300 residents and visitors reveals what people love about San Miguel de Allende — and what they fear its growing popularity is doing to the city.
A warm, late-afternoon street scene in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. Colorful colonial buildings in shades of pink and yellow line a cobblestone street where people are walking. The iconic dome of the Las Monjas church is visible in the background against a pale sky.

MND Local: San Miguel de Allende August news roundup

Karla Parra - 0
San Miguel de Allende news includes announcements about several major upcoming events — from a national tourism summit to wine festivals to an all-star lineup at the 2026 San Miguel Writers Festival.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC