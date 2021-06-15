Health warnings issued as temperatures reach 46 C in Sonora heat wave

The Health Ministry has warned citizens in Sonora to take precautions to avoid dehydration and heat stroke after temperatures hit 46 C in recent days.

Clear to light cloud cover, subtropical winds, and little to zero probability of rain have all contributed to the heat wave. Temperatures could rise to as high as 50 in some parts of the state this week, said the National Meteorological Service Tuesday morning.

Last week there was a 33% rise in hospital visits for health problems related to the heat. Commander of the Red Cross in Sonora, José Luis Osegueda, confirmed that the organization is providing a “large percentage of services” to people with dehydration problems.

Health Minister Enrique Clausen Iberri said residents should avoid exposure to the sun from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., wear sunscreen and loose-fitting, lightly-colored clothes which cover the skin, and use a hat or umbrella for sun protection.

He urged citizens to seek medical attention if presented with any of the following symptoms: intense thirst, restlessness, reduced elasticity in the skin, sunken eyes, weakness, headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and an accelerated heartbeat, adding that the main dangers are heatstroke and dehydration due to profuse sweating, diarrhea or insufficient consumption of liquids.

“Care must be taken when faced with high temperatures. Above all, minors and older adults must be taken care of, they must not have long exposure to the sun … and should stay adequately hydrated,” he said.

Other safety recommendations for heat waves include: consuming a minimum of two liters of water per day, covering windows to reduce the heat inside, avoiding intense physical activity in the sun, eating fruits and vegetables and avoiding alcoholic or sugary drinks.

