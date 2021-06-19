Heavy rain brings crocodile to a street in Acapulco’s Diamond Zone

The Diamond Zone in Acapulco had an unwelcome visitor Friday when a 2.5-meter-long crocodile was spotted wandering the streets near Playa Revolcadero.

Guerrero Civil Protection personnel responded after 911 call around 11 a.m. reported the presence of the big reptile.

They restrained the animal with rope, following safety protocols to avoid causing it any harm. The crocodile was taken back to Civil Protection headquarters to await transfer to federal environmental authorities.

The crocodile most likely emerged from the nearby lagoon of Puerto Marqués due to the heavy rains Guerrero has experienced in recent days.

With reports from Milenio