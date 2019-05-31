Heavy rain turns streets into rivers in San Luis Potosí

Heavy rain caused flash flooding in Matehuala, San Luis Potosí, yesterday evening, damaging some 300 vehicles and sweeping away about 50 of them.

Rain began falling at 7:00pm yesterday and subsequent floodwaters were enough to almost cover vehicles and currents were strong enough to carry them away.

About 40 stores were also affected.

Officials said there were no casualties.

There was also heavy rain yesterday in Morelia, Michoacán. Minor flooding and power outages were reported.

The rainy season is in full swing throughout the country. The National Water Commission has forecast torrential storms for areas in the states of Oaxaca and Chiapas and intense storms are expected in Guerrero, Veracruz and Tabasco, where there is a risk of mudslides.

Source: Reforma (sp), El Universal (sp)