Heavy rains create havoc in Morelia; at least 50 homes damaged

Vehicles were swept away by floodwaters in city streets

Heavy overnight rain caused flooding and damage to at least 50 houses in Morelia, Michoacán, according to state Civil Protection officials.

Neighborhoods in the north of the city, especially those located close to the foothills of Cerro del Quinceo — including Ciudad Jardin, Solidaridad and Presa de los Reyes — bore the brunt of the damage.

There were reports of water reaching levels of between 20 and 50 centimeters inside affected homes, while in some parts of the state capital, floodwaters rose to as high as one meter. Authorities said that at least 16 streets were completely inundated.

Almost 30 cars were also damaged after either being swept away in floodwaters or hit by fallen trees or rocks. There were people inside at least three of the affected vehicles.

In the neighborhood of Infonavit Quinceo, a landslide caused significant damage to several homes.

There were no reports of fatalities but one woman reportedly suffered an injury to her leg after being hit by a fallen gate at her home. Four children and their parents had to be rescued from rising floodwaters.







Municipal authorities set up a temporary shelter at the Servando Chávez Auditorium in the neighborhood of Mariano Escobedo to receive people who were forced to abandon their homes.

Authorities also activated the city’s contingency plan and municipal, state and federal emergency services contributed to efforts to remove water, mud and rocks from affected homes.

Morelia police and firefighters with Michoacán Civil Protection, the Red Cross and the army all helped to coordinate the response.

