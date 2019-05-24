Heavy vehicle production soars 40%, breaks record in first quarter

Heavy vehicle production soared 40% during the first quarter, breaking all records, the National Association of Bus, Truck and Tractor Manufacturers (ANPACT) announced.

A total of 36,422 units were produced between January and March last year, but this year the industry delivered 51,058 during the same period.

The previous record for the quarter was in 2015, when production was 50,210 units.

ANPACT executive president Miguel Elizalde told the newspaper El Economista that the increase in output was due to increased demand in the North American market.

Exports were up 34% to 41,940 units.

ANPACT represents 14 major manufacturers of heavy vehicles and engines, including Dina, Freightliner, Kenworth and Volvo.

Source: El Economista (sp)