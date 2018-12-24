News
Alonso and her husband, governor and ex-governor of Puebla, died in a helicopter crash.
Helicopter crash kills Puebla governor and her husband
The aircraft went down in Coronango, just outside Puebla city
Monday, December 24, 2018
The new governor of Puebla and her husband were killed this afternoon when the helicopter in which they were traveling crashed just outside the city of Puebla in the municipality of Coronango.
Martha Érika Alonso, who was elected National Action Party governor on July 1, was traveling with her ex-governor husband and Senator Rafael Moreno Valle.
Two other passengers are believed to have died as well.
Alonso’s election win was contested by her Morena party opponent, but the Federal Electoral Tribunal ratified her victory in a decision on December 9.
Source: Animal Político (sp)
