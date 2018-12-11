Guanajuato homeowners can get help to upgrade historic buildings

According to the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), there are at least 30 historic buildings that have been abandoned in the city of Guanajuato, but a new program for their owners might provide incentive to preserve them and improve the image of the city’s historic center.

Many of the buildings, explained INAH representative David Jiménez Guillén, are abandoned while others are in use, but have deteriorated over the years.

INAH is now offering incentives such as a building permit and technical advice at no charge.

” . . . What we want is that the owners take action . . .” Jiménez said, promising that anyone who approaches INAH with a plan to preserve a historic building will always get a positive response.

He said there are even more such buildings in need of repair located in towns outside the city limits.

