Monday, November 11, 2024
HomeNews
NewsNorth-Central Pacific Coast

Navy rear admiral murdered in port of Manzanillo

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Port of Manzanillo, Colima
Gunmen on a motorcycle shot Rear Admiral Fernando Rubén Guerrero Alcántar as he traveled in his own private vehicle along Avenida Lázaro Cárdenas in Manzanillo on Friday morning. (Cuartoscuro)

A high-ranking member of Mexico’s navy was killed in the port city of Manzanillo, Colima, on Friday.

Gunmen on a motorcycle shot Rear Admiral Fernando Rubén Guerrero Alcántar as he traveled in his own private vehicle along Avenida Lázaro Cárdenas, a seafront boulevard in Manzanillo, home to Mexico’s largest port.

Rear Admiral Fernando Rubén Guerrero Alcántar died in his SUV of gunshot wounds.
Rear Admiral Fernando Rubén Guerrero Alcántar died in his SUV of gunshot wounds. (X)

Guerrero, who died inside his SUV, was not in uniform at the time of the attack, according to sources cited by the newspaper Reforma.

The Associated Press reported that he would be one of the highest-ranking military officers to be killed in Mexico since 2013, when a vice admiral was murdered in Michoacán.

No arrests were reported after the murder, which occurred at around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Mexico’s Naval Ministry (SEMAR) said in a statement that it “deeply” regretted the death of one of its members.

SEMAR also sent condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the fallen officer.

“At this painful time, [the Ministry] will provide all necessary support to his loved ones and will collaborate with authorities to clear up the events,” SEMAR said.

The small Pacific coast state of Colima was Mexico’s most violent state in 2023 in terms of murders per capita.

Criminal control of the port of Manzanillo — a major entry point for fentanyl precursor chemicals from China — is highly coveted by crime groups, as are trafficking routes that run north and northeast from the Pacific coast state. The navy controls maritime customs offices at Mexican ports, and frequently seizes narcotics on land and at sea.

Guerrero’s murder came 10 days after two navy personnel were attacked in Manzanillo, one of whom was killed, and three days after a member of the navy was murdered in Iguala, Guerrero.

Another member of the navy was killed in Manzanillo in August.

With reports from Reforma, El Universal and AP

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Climate change is a big factor in Mexicans' decisions to migrate to the United States, according to a new comprehensive study

Study: Mexicans more likely to migrate to US following extreme weather events

MND Staff - 0
The study, published last week, links climate change with increased undocumented crossings from Mexico's agricultural regions.
Tourists visit Cañón del Sumidero (Chiapas) on a local boat.

Mexico’s tourism revenue rises 4.5% in September

MND Staff - 0
The latest INEGI survey found that over 6.2 million travelers arrived in Mexico in September, a 20.1% increase over the same month of 2023.
The scene of a massacre at the Los Cantaritos bar in Querétaro on Saturday

Armed attack on Querétaro bar leaves 10 dead, 13 injured

MND Staff - 0
Querétaro's mayor said that the attack was directed at other criminals and "derived from the violence Mexico is experiencing on a national level."

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC