Monday, October 21, 2024
HomeNews
NewsSouthwest

Navy makes its largest-ever maritime drug bust off coast of Michoacán

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Mexican Navy officials guard the result of their maritime drug bust, with the drugs laid out for a photo
The Navy recently seized a massive quantity of drugs off the coast of Michoacán, the military organization said. (SEMAR)

The Mexican Navy seized more than 8.3 tonnes of unspecified drugs, its largest-ever maritime drug bust, it announced Friday.

During a routine patrol, a Navy helicopter crew spotted a boat with three motors and an eight-man crew. When the suspects noticed the helicopter, they began tossing packages into the ocean.

Within minutes, a Navy ship was on the scene to make the arrests. Additional Navy ships were summoned. Over several hours, Navy personnel identified and seized five other boats approaching Lázaro Cárdenas from the south.

The operation — carried out just south of the port city of Lázaro Cárdenas in the Pacific coast state of Michoacán — netted a haul of illicit drugs valued at more than US $100 million, according to a press release issued by the federal government.

The largest quantity of drugs ever seized at sea in Mexico

The authorities arrested 23 people, seized six vessels and confiscated 8,700 liters of fuel, likely destined for the black market. The drugs were distributed among the boats, one of which was a submarine The use of such a vessel suggests a complex drug trafficking operation, according to the German news agency Deutsche Welle.

“This represents the largest quantity of drugs seized in a maritime operation; it is without precedent in the history of the institution,” the Naval Ministry said in a statement.

Green crosshairs focus on a small blurry boat with three outboard motors, in a photo apparently taken at night.
A Navy helicopter spotted the first suspicious vessel during a routine patrol. (SEMAR)

The largest drug bust made during the previous administration occurred in late August, when the Navy seized 5.6 tonnes of suspected cocaine and arrested 15 people after a high-speed chase off the coast of Colima, north of Michoacán.

The port of Lázaro Cárdenas — believed to be under the control of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), one of Mexico’s most powerful and violent criminal groups — has been a major conduit for drug traffickers as well as for precursor chemicals used to produce methamphetamine.

“Precursor chemicals are the lifeblood of the [CJNG’s] deadly drug trafficking operation,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in May upon the extradition of Francisco Pulido Coracero, allegedly a broker in the precursor chemical racket.

Including this latest haul, the government has seized 11.7 tonnes of drugs since the new administration took office on Oct. 1.

Although the most recent bust is substantial, the largest in Mexico’s history remains the seizure of 23 tonnes of cocaine in the port of Manzanillo, Colima, in November 2007.

With reports from El Debate and Deutsche Welle

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Mexican peso bills and coin with US dollar bills

Peso briefly slips to over 20 to the dollar as US election approaches

MND Staff - 0
Uncertainty both at home and abroad are putting pressure on the value of the peso, analysts say.
Young women walk down a sidewalk while a member of the National Guard stands guard, illustrating the level of perceived insecurity in Mexican cities

Perception of insecurity in Mexican cities is at its lowest in over 10 years

MND Staff - 0
Though more Mexican city-dwellers feel safe than six years ago, the majority are still concerned about their personal security.
Sinaloa politician Héctor Melesio Cuén Ojeda speaks at a rally

New evidence in Sinaloa politician’s murder case confirms ‘El Mayo’ Zambada’s account

MND Staff - 0
Sinaloa state officials previously contradicted alleged cartel kingpin El Mayo's account of his associate's murder. Now, those state officials are under federal investigation.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC