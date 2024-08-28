Wednesday, August 28, 2024
HomeNews
NewsNorth-Central Pacific Coast

Mexican Navy seizes over 7 tonnes of cocaine, arrests 15 in high-speed chase

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
The bust involved a navy vessel supported by a Panther helicopter.
The bust involved a navy vessel supported by a Panther helicopter. (SEMAR/X)

The largest drug bust of the current government recently occurred when the Mexican Navy seized 5.6 tonnes of suspected cocaine and arrested 15 people after a high-speed chase off the coast of Colima.

A video released by the navy shows go-fast boats speeding across the water before the suspected smugglers were detained. A navy helicopter tracks the vessels.

A drug bust of approximately 7.2 tonnes of cocaine
Approximately 7.2 tonnes of cocaine was seized in two separate drug busts led by the Mexican Navy in Colima and Michoacán. (SEMAR/X)

The Naval Ministry (SEMAR) said in a statement last Friday that personnel on board a navy vessel and supported by a Panther helicopter seized 126 packages containing 5.6 tonnes of “presumed” cocaine after intercepting three speedboats in the Pacific Ocean southwest of Manzanillo, Colima.

That quantity of seized narcotics “represents the biggest confiscation in a single event during the president’s administration,” SEMAR said in reference to the 2018-24 period of government. Photos of the illicit haul were posted to the navy’s social media accounts.

SEMAR said that 1,100 liters of fuel were also seized and 15 “alleged lawbreakers” were detained. The suspects and their illicit cargo were taken ashore and turned over to the Federal Attorney General’s Office, SEMAR said. It didn’t identify the detainees or disclose their nationalities.

In a “second event” outlined in the same statement, the Navy Ministry said that navy personnel seized an additional 32 packages of “presumed” cocaine adrift in the Pacific Ocean southwest of Lázaro Cárdenas, Michoacán.

Mexico's Navy confiscates over seven tons of drugs

Those packages — seen toward the end of the navy video — weighed approximately 1.6 tonnes. Navy personnel also seized a “small vessel” with three outboard motors. No arrests were reported.

SEMAR didn’t specify when the two drug seizures took place, saying only that they occurred in recent days.

The navy frequently seizes narcotics at sea. Among its seizures this year was a 1.5-tonne cocaine confiscation off the Pacific coast of Guerrero in July, a 3-tonne cocaine bust off the Caribbean coast of Quintana Roo in May and an almost 2-tonne cocaine interdiction off the Pacific coast in April.

Organized crime groups use a variety of transportation modes to move cocaine from South America to Mexico and then into the United States.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, “cocaine is typically transported from Colombia to Mexico or Central America by sea and then onwards by land to the United States and Canada.”

In a 2021 report, the Organization of American States outlined seven maritime drug trafficking routes between South America and Mexico or Central America. Five of those routes terminated in Mexico, including in the states of Chiapas, Guerrero and Sinaloa.

Mexico News Daily

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Rainfall will decrease slightly by the third and fourth weeks of September.

Continued rainfall across Mexico will bring a soggy September

MND Staff - 0
This week, tropical wave 19 will cause strong storms in the Valley of Mexico, the southern Bajío and the Pacific coast.
Mexican judges in Guerrero, Mexico, at a march protesting a controversial judicial reform bill, holding signs in Spanish

Chamber of Deputies cleared to vote next month on controversial judicial reform

MND Staff - 0
The peso's value dropped nearly 2% after a Congressional subcommittee deemed constitutional a bill to make Mexico's judges elected officials.
Giant Hollywood-like landmark sign bearing the name Tepeji stands in the hills.

What does the town of Tepeji del Río have in common with Hollywood?

MND Staff - 1
The municipality in the state of Hidalgo has just completed a landmark that's hard to miss.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC