The collapse of a bridge in San Luis Potosí left one person dead and at least four injured on Thursday near the state border with Tamaulipas. The accident occurred at kilometer 2 of the Cerritos-Tula section of the super highway 101 around 2 p.m., causing the section of road to be closed.

The same section of highway was closed to traffic on July 9 when cracks appeared in the asphalt after a period of heavy rain, triggering fears that the bridge would collapse. The construction company Constructora Quid repaired the cracks, and the bridge was reopened four days later.

The newspaper La Jornada reported that the repairs continued long after the bridge reopened in July and that the four people who were injured were construction workers assigned to the project. The woman who died was crossing the bridge in her vehicle at the time of its collapse.

State Civil Protection announced the closure of the road on social media, asking that citizens obey signage and take alternative routes, and the State Roads Committee (JEC) promised an in-depth review of the request for bids and the contract with the construction company Quid.

“Now the only thing we can do is investigate what happened so that there are penalties if we detect that ex-officials were responsible,” JEC director Mowgli Gutiérrez said.

