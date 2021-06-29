Governor promises highway diversion between Cancún, Playa del Carmen

A diversion on the Cancún-Playa del Carmen highway will be finished in two months, the governor of Quintana Roo said.

The four-lane, 22.7-kilometer route will help relieve traffic build-up resulting from lane closures due to ground movement below the tarmac. Deep maintenance work is critical to ready the road for construction of a section of the Maya Train in the same location.

Governor Carlos Joaquín González explained the urgency to build the alternative route. “On the federal highway from Cancún to Playa del Carmen there are a lot of delays that are caused by intense traffic. It’s due to damage that the road has in some of its lanes as a result of the ground below caving in.”

Joaquín said Fonatur [the National Tourism Promotion Fund] is building the road.

He called for residents to be patient while the work is carried out.

Last week, a Fonatur representative explained that thousands of drivers were being endangered every day by the ground movement beneath the surface of the highway. He added that experts in civil engineering, geology and geophysics were assessing and implementing repairs.

