Baja highway improvement project to go ahead despite cuts

Despite cuts to the 2020 state budget in Baja California Sur, improvements to the La Paz-Pichilingue highway will go ahead as planned.

The announcement was made by federal transportation official Julio César Medellín Yee after National Action Party (PAN) Deputy Rigoberto Mares Aguilar had announced there would be no budget for the project.

“The resources are already considered an additional resource, but it’s a fact that the La Paz-Pichilingue highway will be finished, as it’s a commitment made by the communications and transportation secretary,” Medellín said.

The federal government cut the budget for Baja California Sur by 20% and did not include the highway improvement project in it, but according to Medellín, the project has already been put out to tender and its budget is therefore confirmed.

“Since it has already been put out to tender, set to begin in 15 days at the latest, this money is secured so that the project can be completed by November 2020 as planned,” he said.

The federal government has set aside 140 million pesos (US $7 million) for the project, which will be divided into two parts. The first half will be awarded in November of this year to start the construction, and the second half will be awarded in November 2020 to finish it.

As for the La Paz-Ciudad Insurgentes highway, Medellín said its improvement likely will not occur as no funds have been allocated for it. He noted that the Insurgentes-Loreto stretch of the highway is more of a priority, but changes could still be made as the 2020 budget has yet to be authorized.

