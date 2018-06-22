Home Depot’s new store in Querétaro is No. 123 in Mexico

News

Home Depot's new store in Querétaro is its fourth in the state.

The Home Depot’s new store in Juriquilla, Querétaro, an investment of 203 million pesos (US $10.1 million), is its 123rd in Mexico.

The store is the company’s fourth in the state and will generate 100 jobs.

“With this opening, The Home Depot achieves a total investment of 613 million pesos ($30.6 million) in the state of Querétaro. We continue with the commitment we’ve had for 14 years since we arrived in the state . . .” said Sergio Guitierrez Osuna, president and CEO of The Home Depot México.

New outlets are under consideration in the municipalities of Querétaro and Corregidora.

The company of the orange apron is planning to invest 1.7 billion pesos ($84.9 million) this year on the upkeep and modernization of existing stores and distribution centers and the construction of new ones.

Over the last 17 years the company has invested 31 billion pesos ($1.6 billion) in Mexico, creating more than 15,000 direct jobs throughout the country.

The company plans to invest $10 million over the next decade.

Sales in Mexico, where it has 15,000 employees, are more than US $1 billion a year.

Source: El Financiero (sp), El Economista (sp)