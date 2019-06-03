Homes, vehicles damaged after Jalisco river overflows its banks

The San Gabriel river in Jalisco overflowed its banks yesterday, carrying a deluge of mud, timber and debris into the small town of the same name.

Floodwaters damaged dwellings and vehicles, affecting dozens of families. A 36-year-old woman has been confirmed dead and at least 10 others have been reported missing.

A preparatory school run by the University of Guadalajara was set up as a shelter for those affected by the flooding.

The National Water Commission has forecast intense isolated torrential storms and the risk of mudslides in Guerrero, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Very strong and isolated storms, also with mudslide risk, were forecast for Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla and Chiapas.

Source: El Occidental (sp), El Informador (sp)