Honduran migrant gives birth in Chihuahua after highway collision

Wreckage of the semi after accident in Chihuahua.

A migrant traveling through Mexico from Honduras gave birth in Chihuahua Thursday after she was the victim of a traffic accident.

The 27-year-old woman was traveling with 19 other migrants when the truck in which they were riding collided with another vehicle before overturning on the Chihuahua-Delicias highway.

Eight of the passengers emerged unscathed but their 12 companions had to be transported to local hospitals, “where they are reported stable and receiving free medical attention . . .” said a state official.

The pregnant woman was among those injured, and a c-section was ordered after she reported pain in her upper abdomen.

Mother and child were later reported stable and in good condition but will remain under observation, hospital officials said.

The injured migrants have received medical examinations, counseling, food, clothing and lodging free of charge at several state-run health centers and non-government shelters.

Their eight companions are now in the custody of the National Immigration Institute (INM), where their migratory status will be defined.

Source: Milenio (sp)