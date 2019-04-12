The caravan of migrants that left San Pedro Sula, Honduras, on Tuesday crossed into Mexico this morning, double the number that left.

An estimated 3,000 people crossed the Suchiate river at the Rodolfo Robles international bridge between Tecún Umán, Guatemala, and Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas, where immigration agents made no attempt to stop them given the size of the caravan.

Instead, they provided temporary shelters and humanitarian aid.

The first to cross were 350 people who arrived at about 3:30am and broke through a barrier at the border crossing.

The National Immigration Institute (INM) described their behavior as aggressive and hostile.

INM chief Tonatiuh Guillén said the latest arrivals make the situation even more complicated in the south of the country because there are already about 4,000 migrants in Chiapas from Central America, the Caribbean, Asia and Africa.

He also said it was worrying that the migrants are being encouraged by disinformation and manipulation that is triggering an increase in the number of families. He said it was irresponsible to expose children to such precarious conditions.

Guillén said there would be no visas issued to allow the migrants legal passage to the United States border, a practice that was implemented temporarily in January.

Source: Notimex (sp), Milenio (sp), El Universal (sp)