Hospital dismisses 4 after family of deceased baby given empty coffin

Four employees of a Chiapas hospital have been fired after the family of a deceased newborn got a surprise when they opened the coffin in which they expected to find the child’s body.

It was empty.

The state Health Secretariat said the director of the Palenque general hospital, two security officials and a social worker were dismissed.

Health Secretary José Manuel Cruz Castellanos said the employees did not follow the hospital’s protocol for giving coffins to families.

“These protocols exist in every Chiapas hospital, and they should be applied effectively,” he said. “As the responsible authority, we will make sure that they are followed.”

Cruz noted that the baby did receive proper medical care.

The baby arrived at the hospital in serious condition suffering from neonatal asphyxia and lung collapse. According to the Health Secretariat, the doctors could do nothing to save him and he died on Sunday.

