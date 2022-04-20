Hospital employee arrested in kidnapping of newborn

A hospital employee in Chiapas was arrested for kidnapping a newborn baby on Tuesday.

The one-day-old baby is suspected to have been taken by Yeni Fernanda “N,” who worked in the public hospital in Tapachula as an office assistant.

The baby’s mother alerted hospital staff after she discovered the baby was missing. Security forces later imposed an Amber Alert in the state.

People outside the hospital said they saw a woman carrying a baby and boarding a taxi.

The newborn was found about two hours later some 10 kilometers away from the hospital on the southern outskirts of the city.

Yeni Fernanda started working in the hospital in February, the newspaper El Universal reported.

Governor Rutillo Escandón confirmed the rescue. “We are happy to report that elements of the state Attorney General’s Office recovered, safe and sound, the newborn that was stolen today,” he said.

The head of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), which runs the hospital, said the search was a collaborative effort. “Thanks to the coordination of many state and federal institutions, the newborn has been recovered and the person who took it from the hospital has been detained,” he said.

With reports from El Universal