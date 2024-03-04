Hot, dry weather in the forecast across Mexico

Hot and sunny weather is in the weather forecast for this week, bringing the first heat wave of the year to Mexico City.

These weather conditions will be influenced by the circulation of wind in the middle levels of the atmosphere. A dry line over the northeast of the country will reduce humidity, while a low-pressure channel from the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea may create pockets of rain in some states.

What are the high and low temperatures in the forecast?

According to the national weather forecast, scorching temperatures between 40 and 45 degrees Celsius (104 to 113 degrees Fahrenheit) are forecast for Guerrero, Michoacán, southern Morelos and Nayarit.

Meanwhile, Campeche, Chiapas, Colima, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Oaxaca, Querétaro, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Yucatán are expected to experience high temperatures between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius (95 to 104 degrees Fahrenheit).

Southwestern México state, Nuevo León, Puebla, Sinaloa and southern Sonora will experience temperatures between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius (86 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit).

To the north, freezing temperatures between -5 to 5 degrees Celsius (23 to 41 Fahrenheit) are expected at dawn in the states of Baja California, Chihuahua, Durango and Sonora, and in the mountains of Aguascalientes, México state, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Michoacán, Puebla, Tlaxcala and Zacatecas.

Which states could see rain?

Rain is not in the forecast this week for most of Mexico. The few states that could see isolated rain storms are Chiapas, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas, Baja California, Coahuila, Quintana Roo and Veracruz.

What are the regional forecasts?

In the Valley of México, expect cool temperatures and partial clouds in the morning on Monday with a warm afternoon and possible dust devils in Mexico City.

Fog banks and chilly mornings are forecast for the Baja California Peninsula, with temperate to warm weather throughout the day.

In the Pacific states of Sonora, Sinaloa, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Nayarit, Chiapas, Oaxaca and Guerrero, expect cool mornings and warm to hot temperatures towards the afternoon. Similar conditions are expected for central and north Mexico, including Guanajuato, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Chihuahua, Coahuila and Durango.

The Yucatán Peninsula can expect mild mornings and warm to hot temperatures in the afternoon, while Veracruz and the Gulf of Mexico will see cooler mornings and a temperate climate towards the end of the day.

Are the high temperatures signs of a coming heat wave?

Mexico City authorities announced on Monday that the above-average temperatures predicted for the city this week qualify as a heat wave, which may last for as long as 15 days.

A heat wave is defined as at least three consecutive days of above-average temperatures, which vary according to location.

