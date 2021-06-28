Violent waves caused by Hurricane Enrique have killed two people in separate events in Acapulco, Guerrero, and destroyed hundreds of houses in the state. The storm has also caused damage in Michoacán and Colima.

Authorities on Monday morning predicted torrential rains in Colima, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nayarit and Sinaloa, but said they were optimistic the hurricane would move towards the coasts of Nayarit and Sinaloa on Tuesday and be downgraded to a tropical storm in its advance toward Baja California Sur Wednesday.

Enrique continued to be classed as a category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale as of 1:00 p.m. CDT but was weakening.

Tropical storm watches are in place between Puna Mita and San Blas in Nayarit and from Cabo San Lucas to Los Barriles in Baja California Sur while a hurricane warning has been downgraded to a tropical storm warning between Cabo Corrientes and Playa Perula in Jalisco.

Guerrero has recorded 207 houses destroyed, landslides and fallen trees, with 10 municipalities affected. The most serious damage was reported in Coahuayutla, where rain and winds collapsed the roofs of 120 houses; in Copalillo, 70 houses were damaged.

In Colima, which faced 24 hours of constant rain, the El Carrizo bridge collapsed on the Manzanillo-Minatitlán highway. Minatitlán was one of four municipalities affected, and was inaccessible by land.

In Michoacán, most of the damage has been registered in Lázaro Cárdenas with flooding and fallen trees.

The Defense Ministry has assigned 13,397 personnel and 310 vehicles to attend to damage and support local people.

Those in affected areas are instructed to follow updates from the Meteorological Service of the National Water Commission (Conagua).

The 2021 rain and tropical cyclone season began on May 15 and ends in November.

With reports from Aristegui Noticias, El Financiero