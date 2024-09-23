Monday, September 23, 2024
HomeNews
NewsSouthwest

Hurricane John forecast to bring ‘life-threatening’ flash flooding to Oaxaca coast

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
The NHC has said that Hurricane John will cause “large and destructive waves,” as well as potentially “catastrophic, life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides” to the coasts of Chiapas, Oaxaca and southeast Guerrero.
The NHC has said that Hurricane John will cause “large and destructive waves,” as well as potentially “catastrophic, life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides” to the coasts of Chiapas, Oaxaca and southeast Guerrero. (NOAA)

Hurricane John, currently located 160 km southwest of Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, is forecast to rapidly strengthen into a major hurricane, bringing extraordinary rain to the coast of Oaxaca on Monday night through Tuesday morning.

The United States’ National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects John to produce 25 to 50 cm of rain along the Oaxaca coast and southeast Guerrero, with maximum sustained winds of 140 km/h. The NHC urged that “preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion,” as the storm is forecast to make landfall near Puerto Escondido in the next 24 hours.

A hurricane warning is in effect for the area between Punta Maldonado, Guerrero, to Bahías de Huatulco, Oaxaca. A tropical storm warning is in effect east of Bahías de Huatulco to Salina Cruz, as well as west of Punta Maldonado extending to Acapulco.

Oaxaca civil protection authorities have advised at-risk municipalities to install temporary shelters for residents. Civilians are encouraged to stay alert to official information here.

The rain and wind forecast by state in Mexico’s southwest is as follows:

Oaxaca: Extraordinary rainfall (+250 mm) with wind gusts of 100 to 120 km/h and waves of three to five meters high in coastal areas. 

Chiapas and Guerrero: Torrential rainfall (150 to 250 mm) with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and waves of one to three meters high, with waterspouts possible. 

The NHC has said that Hurricane John will cause “large and destructive waves,” as well as potentially “catastrophic, life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides” to the coasts of Chiapas, Oaxaca and southeast Guerrero.

The national weather agency has cautioned residents of these areas that strong winds may lead to falling trees and billboards.  

Monday weather forecast for the rest of Mexico:

Intense rainfall: Campeche, Quintana Roo, Tabasco and Yucatán.

Very heavy rainfall: Chihuahua, Durango, Michoacan, Morelos and Puebla. 

Heavy rainfall: Mexico City, Colima, México state, Jalisco, Nayarit, Nuevo Leon, San Luis Potosi, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas and Tlaxcala.

Showers: Aguascalientes, Coahuila, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Querétaro and Zacatecas. 

High winds from Hurricane John may reach some areas of México state through the end of the week.

Mexico News Daily

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Former Mexican official Genaro García Luna stands at a microphone

US prosecutors seek life sentence for former Mexican security chief García Luna

MND Staff - 0
The lead prosecutor also asked for a fine of "at least $5 million" for García Luna, who was convicted in 2023 of colluding with the Sinaloa Cartel.
A car with multiple bullet holes in its windshield, stopped on the side of a street in Mazatlán, Sinaloa

With police officer’s assassination, Sinaloa violence reaches Mazatlán

MND Staff - 3
The deputy inspector was a possible candidate for police chief under the city's incoming mayor.
Sedena officials escort a El Piyi off an Air Force plane after his arrest in Sinaloa

‘El Piyi,’ alleged security chief of Los Chapitos within the Sinaloa Cartel, captured in Culiacán

MND Staff - 3
Authorities believe the alleged narco is a key player in the cartel's internal power struggle, which has spread violence across the state.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC