Hurricane Rick forecast to make landfall Sunday evening in Michoacán

A hurricane warning is in effect between Técpan de Galeana on the central coast of Guerrero and Punta San Telmo, Michoacán, the national weather service said Saturday morning.

Hurricane Rick, rated Category 1, was situated about 335 kilometers south of Zihuatanejo, Guerrero, and 300 kilometers southwest of Acapulco at 10:00 a.m. CDT, reported the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).

It was moving to the north-northwest at 11 kph and was expected to approach the coast late Sunday as a major hurricane due to rapid strengthening over the next couple of days, the NHC said. Maximum sustained winds Saturday morning were estimated at 130 kph.

The Mexican weather service predicts Rick will become a Category 3 hurricane by 7:00 p.m. Sunday and make landfall in Michoacán, just west of the Guerrero border.

Other areas that will be affected are east of Técpan to Acapulco and west of Punta San Telmo to Manzanillo, where a tropical storm warning has been declared.

