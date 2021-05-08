Hyatt announces six new hotels over the next 4 years

Hyatt Hotels and Resorts has announced plans to open six new hotels in Mexico over the next four years, aiming to strengthen its presence in popular locations like Cancún and to capture more of the high end hotel market.

For 2021, Hyatt said it will open the Hyatt Ziva complex in the Riviera Maya and will introduce a hotel from its location-specific Unbound Collection brand in San Miguel de Allende. The hotelier currently has 22 hotels in Mexico, operating under nine of its brands.

“Mexico is a very strong destination, with huge potential,” said Thierry Guillot, vice president of Hyatt’s operations for Latin America and the Caribbean. “We have an opportunity to develop new brands in the market to satisfy the different types of guests and clients we could receive.”

In the next year or two, the company plans to open a Thompson complex in Monterrey and two hotels in Mexico City and Los Cabos belonging to its ultra-upscale brand Park Hyatt. Another Unbound Collection hotel is planned for Todos Santos, Baja California Sur, by 2025.

The Unbound Collection, according to Guillot, is designed to highlight the cultural attributes of well-known destinations.

“In a country like Mexico, which has such a long history, it is a very good opportunity to add this brand to the portfolio,” Guillot said.

He noted that performance for beach destination hotels has outpaced urban hotels.

“Hotels have grown between 50% and 60% in beach destinations, depending on the day of the week. But on the other hand, for city hotels that depend on business tourism, large groups and conventions, it’s a different story.”

Guillot said that urban destinations are recovering very slowly, with occupation rates between 20% and 30%. It is expected that the numbers will improve at the end of this year.

Source: Expansión (sp)