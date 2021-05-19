‘I want justice,’ says youth of alleged sexual assault involving lawmaker

The 15-year-old youth who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a Morena lawmaker said this week he is searching for justice to prevent there being any further victims.

Christopher, whose surname was not given, claims federal Deputy Benjamín Saúl Huerta drugged him in a bar in Mexico City on April 21 before taking him to a hotel where he suffered sexual abuse. He was discharged from a week in a psychiatric hospital on May 5.

Huerta was arrested the same day but released soon after, being protected by the fuero, which gives lawmakers immunity from prosecution. Since Huerta’s release, the investigation has widened to cover new complainants who have recounted similar events.

Christopher appeared before the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office yesterday with his face covered, alongside his parents and lawyer.

“What I want right now is justice. All I want is for there to be no more victims,” he said in an interview, adding that he is still receiving psychological care and has the full support of his family.

He confirmed he has recovered physically from the abuse, and is satisfied with the conduct of the state Attorney General’s Office since a new prosecutor was assigned to the case.

However, he said he misses his “previous life” in Puebla. Christopher’s family say they cannot return home due to threats against them.

His mother, Mary, detailed the threats faced by the family. “It is impossible for me to return to Puebla, I do not have work and in the market they told us that they don’t want to see us there because people are afraid,” she said.

She added that they have received threats via telephone and text message, and that their addresses have been identified. “They told us that we had to stop the complaint because if not they were going to kill us,” she said.

The family say the new prosecutor will now attempt to bring the charge of rape against the lawmaker, rather than the lesser charge of sexual harassment.

Sources: El Sol de México (sp), Milenio (sp)