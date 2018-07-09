IEnova wins contract for million-barrel fuel terminal in Sinaloa

News

The US $150-million project will be built in Topolobampo

The Mexican energy firm IEnova has won a contract to build and operate a US $150-million fuel terminal in Topolobampo, Sinaloa.

A subsidiary of United States-based Sempra Energy, the company said today the first phase of the terminal would feature capacity of one million barrels of fuel, principally gasoline and diesel. Future expansion could allow for additional storage for other products such as petrochemicals.

The contract for the project, which is to be completed by the last quarter of 2020, was awarded by the Topolobampo port administration, a federal port authority.

IEnova CEO Carlos Ruiz Sacristán said the terminal would improve the state’s access to fuel sources, contribute to its energy security and encourage competitive prices for consumers.

It will be IEnova’s fifth fuel storage terminal in Mexico.

Source: Notimex (sp), Reuters (en)