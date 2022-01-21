IKEA confirms that Puebla will be home to its second store in Mexico

Ikea has confirmed its plan to open a store in Puebla this year.

The Swedish multinational, famous for its affordable ready-to-assemble furniture and other home goods, said its second location in Mexico will open within six months. It already has a store in Mexico City.

The enormous box store, planned for the Vía San Ángel commercial center of the Puebla capital, will cover more than 11,000 square meters and include a restaurant with seating for 380 customers.

In a press release announcing the new location, the company also promised to keep improving its online store.

“The pandemic has caused logistical problems for many businesses in the world, and we have seen effects at the local and global level. That, along with a very positive response from Mexican consumers, has led to higher demand than we foresaw,” the company wrote.

Ikea’s first store in Mexico opened in April 2021 and has been a success despite pandemic restrictions. Mexico was the second Latin American country to host the chain, after the Dominican Republic.

In 2020, the company said that its 10-year plan for Mexico included opening stores not only in Puebla but also Monterrey, Guadalajara and Querétaro.

With reports from Real Estate Market & Lifestyle