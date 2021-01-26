Ikea will open second store in Puebla city next year

Although it has yet to open a physical store in Mexico, a second Ikea store will open in the city of Puebla sometime in the first six months of 2022.

“We are very excited because little by little, our dream of reaching more homes is becoming a reality,” Ikea México announced on its Twitter account, “and today we can say, ‘Hej!’ [the Swedish word for “hello”] … because as of the first semester of 2022, Puebla will be the home of our second store.”

The store, which will open in Puebla’s Vía San Ángel shopping center, will cover 10,382 square meters and feature an Ikea restaurant, said the company in a press release.

The Mexico City store was originally scheduled to open last fall but was delayed by Covid-19.

The Mexico City store is scheduled to open in the Encuentro Oceania mall in the first quarter of this year.

Currently, the only way to purchase Ikea México products is via its e-commerce website, which was launched in October. However, the website is currently only able to deliver to customers in Mexico City and some municipalities in México state. The website has also struggled since its opening with logistics, having experienced much higher than expected demand from the moment it opened. The site currently warns customers that deliveries could take longer than expected.

“On par, we will continue working to better the service of our online store. The pandemic has caused logistical problems to many businesses all over the world, and we have seen ourselves affected on the local level and worldwide,” the company said in a press release.

