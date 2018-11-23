The plundering of César Duarte: ‘Impunity Expo’ opens in Mexico City

News

Chihuahua governor continues his campaign against his predecessor

The government of Chihuahua has opened a so-called “Impunity Expo” in Mexico City to showcase evidence of corruption allegedly committed by former governor César Duarte.

Set up in the government offices known as Casa Chihuahua, the exhibition displays photographs of several ranches that Duarte purchased while governor of the northern state between 2010 and 2016.

It also shows information about his alleged embezzlement of more than 1.2 billion pesos (US $58.9 million at today’s exchange rate) as well as images of other officials who were allegedly complicit in the ex-governor’s corruption.

An Interpol Red Notice issued for the fugitive former governor is also on display. Duarte fled Mexico early last year and is believed to be living in the United States.

The exhibition is officially called “Impunity Expo: the plundering of César Duarte, protected by the regime” can be visited free of charge.

Chihuahua Governor Javier Corral, who has made bringing Duarte to justice a central aim of his administration, said at the expo’s opening that he was confident the incoming federal government would continue the process to extradite the former governor to Mexico.

The extradition process, he added, is currently stalled.

However, Corral conceded that president-elect López Obrador’s declaration that those implicated in corruption cases could be pardoned was disheartening.

Nevertheless, he said that he had spoken to the future foreign secretary, Marcelo Ebrard, about the issue and urged him to pursue Duarte’s extradition.

“It’s one of the issues Marcelo Ebrard has . . . dealt with in the transition with current Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray,” Corral said.

The National Action Party (PAN) leader stressed that his government would not rest until the former Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) governor has been arrested and returned to Mexico.

He once again accused the federal government of protecting Duarte from prosecution despite 20 warrants having been issued for his arrest.

Corral was also critical of the Supreme Court’s decision earlier this month to grant provisional protection to President Peña Nieto and members of his cabinet that prevents them from being targeted by the Chihuahua government’s corruption probe.

“In reality, what they intend to give him as an ex-president is an extension of the fuero [immunity against prosecution]. They’re going to take off his presidential sash and put an amparo [injunction] in his suit pocket . . . Peña Nieto wants to extend his fuero as president of the republic,” he said.

Source: El Universal (sp)