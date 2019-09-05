Mexico City authorities are investigating after three newborn babies were found abandoned at different points around the city in 24 hours.

The first discovery took place on Wednesday evening when a baby was reported to have been left at a church on Jilguero street in the Bellavista neighborhood of Álvaro Obregón. When police arrived they found a two-day-old baby girl, who was subsequently taken to a pediatric hospital.

The second occurred on Wednesday night in the neighborhood of Ajusco Coyoacán, where a baby boy was found in a cardboard box outside a school.

The third child, a girl, was found in a washroom at a mall in the borough of Miguel Hidalgo on Thursday morning.

The Attorney General’s Office said three criminal investigations had been opened into the cases.

There were two such incidents in August.

A newborn baby girl was left naked on the roadside August 7 in Venustiano Carranza, and the body of a newborn baby was discovered — also on the roadside — August 15 in Xochimilco.

There were six cases of abandoned babies in Mexico City in 2018, according to the DIF family services agency.

Source: El Universal (sp)