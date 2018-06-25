In Tamaulipas, gunfire near governor’s house and a march for peace

News

Continuing violence in Tamaulipas saw gunfire near the governor’s house in Ciudad Victoria and a march for peace in Reynosa.

A few minutes before 5:00am yesterday, a state police patrol car was attacked in the vicinity of the official residence of Governor Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca, a home known as Casa Tamaulipas.

One of the police officers inside the vehicle was injured, the Public Security Secretariat (SSP) said.

An abandoned SUV that was found later had firearms and ammunition inside.

The SSP said preliminary investigations have shown that the shots fired at the police vehicle came from the SUV.

Local news outlets also reported that a threatening message was found near the official residence and addressed to the governor.

Later yesterday, about 100 people took to the streets of Reynosa to march for peace and protest the ongoing armed confrontations in the border town, one of which cost the life of a 14-year-old.

Jesús Hernández was killed by a stray bullet earlier this month, fired in the vicinity of the secondary school from which he was about to graduate.

The student’s parents led the march, which followed a route to the city’s main square and finished with a rally.

The protesters were dressed in white and carried signs reading, “We don’t want to be prisoners in our own homes, we want freedom,” and “Reynosa is mourning.”

Hernández’s father demanded that medical staff be assigned to every school in the city. He argued that his son received no medical attention and that there was no one at the school who could help him, leading to his death.

Source: Milenio (sp), Sin Embargo (sp)