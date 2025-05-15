Influencer’s murder in Jalisco to be investigated as possible femicide

Mexican beauty influencer Valeria Márquez was shot and killed while livestreaming in her Jalisco salon on Tuesday, a crime that authorities are treating as a possible femicide.

The 23-year-old was broadcasting on TikTok from Blossom Beauty Lounge in the Guadalajara suburb of Zapopan, Jalisco, when a man entered and shot her twice. She died instantly.

Jalisco state prosecutors say they are investigating the influencer’s murder as a femicide. Márquez’s death comes amid rising concern about gender-based violence in Mexico, where, according to the U.N., around 10 women are murdered each day.

While prosecutors announced on Thursday morning that they have not yet identified a suspect, Milenio newspaper had speculated a day earlier that a notorious narco hit man was possibly behind the murder.

Citing unnamed sources involved in the investigation, Milenio and Newsweek named Ricardo Ruiz Velasco — a member of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) — as the prime suspect. Local media reported that Ruiz and Márquez had been romantically involved for several months.

Ruiz has been linked to the 2012 murder of Venezuelan model Daisy Ferrer Arenas in Guadalajara. In 2017, Ruiz allegedly took part in the murder of an influencer who had insulted CJNG leader Nemesio Oseguera.

Media speculation initially identified Vivian De la Torre, a friend of Márquez and also an influencer, as a person of interest. Prosecutors announced they do not presently consider her a suspect.

Márquez had been speaking about a series of gifts she had received from De la Torre when she was gunned down. She mentioned that she was expecting an expensive gift at any moment and De la Torre allegedly told Márquez to stay at the salon and wait for the delivery.

A woman is then heard saying a man has arrived with a package. As the influencer responded affirmatively that she was Valeria Márquez, she muted the broadcast. Moments later she was shot.

Zapopan Mayor Juan José Frangie said there was no record of Márquez filing any complaints that threats had been made against her.

Márquez had more than 200,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram. Her TikTok account was deleted shortly after her death.

With reports from Animal Político, BBC, El Financiero, Newsweek and Milenio