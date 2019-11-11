Interjet reports 70% increase in Canada-Mexico traffic this year

Interjet has increased its traffic between Canada and Mexico by 70% in the first 10 months of 2019.

The Cancún-Montreal route saw over 67,121 passengers during the period, a 137% increase over last year, while the Mexico City-Montreal route saw an increase of 95%, transporting 68,715 passengers.

The Cancún-Toronto route saw 69,080 passengers this year, an 81% increase.

The Mexican airline has six routes that connect Mexico City and Cancún to the Canadian cities of Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.

Interjet carried over 363,128 passengers between those destinations in 2019, to reach a seat occupancy rate of 83.6%.

The increases are not only due to Canadian tourism in Mexico. More Mexicans are visiting Canada as well.

Source: El Heraldo de México (sp)