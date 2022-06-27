International ballet festival will be a first in Puebla

News

The first edition of an international ballet festival will come to Puebla city next month.

The Puebla International Festival of Classical Ballet (Festival Internacional de Ballet Clásico de Puebla) will see Mexican ballerinas perform alongside others from the United States, Japan, Cuba and Chile. The dancers will exhibit their talents in the city’s Teatro Principal from July 11-16.

The festival is being run by the Puebla Classical Ballet Company (Compañía de Ballet Clásico de Puebla) and will include free events, conferences and master classes. The classes will be taught from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during each day of the festival and will include classical ballet, physical conditioning, classical repertoire, contemporary dance and jazz, among other dance styles.

There will be five conferences on the themes of nutrition, injury prevention, sport psychology, business administration for dance and a conference on “How to avoid self-sabotage.”

A free performance will take place at the Teatro Principal on July 15 at 8:30 p.m. and the closing gala will be on July 16 at 6 p.m. The gala will feature international dancers including Cuban-born American Rolando Sarabia, who won the coveted Benois de la Danse prize in 2011.

Five scholarships will be awarded to young ballet dancers to continue their training in the United States and Europe and 10 scholarships will be given to budding ballerinas to attend national congresses and competitions.

Tickets for the closing gala start at 316 pesos (US $16) and can be purchased here.

With reports from E-Consulta and Milenio