Interpol arrests mother of ex-Pemex boss Lozoya in Germany

Federal authorities are closing in on former Pemex boss Emilio Lozoya — his mother was arrested yesterday in Germany by Interpol agents.

Officials confirmed the arrest of Gilda Margarita Austin y Solís while on vacation with her grandchildren. She was arrested for money laundering in connection with the purchase of a house in Ixtapa, Guerrero.

The Attorney General’s Office said in a statement the arrest was due to Austin’s “probable responsibility in the commission of crimes involving operations using resources obtained from illicit sources and criminal association in the Odebrecht case.”

But Coello did not appear to be worried over the arrest.

“They just told me that she was arrested with the goal of extraditing her and that she will appear before a judge in Germany. These are not serious charges. She is a serious person; she was on vacation with her grandchildren — she wasn’t fleeing from the law.”

Source: Milenio (sp), Reuters (en)