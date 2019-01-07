The federal government’s development plan for the Isthmus of Tehuantepec will kick off with the allocation of 2.5 billion pesos (US $129.1 million) this year.

The ambitious project has been estimated to cost a total of 8 billion pesos, and will entail the modernization of existing port and railway infrastructure and the construction of a new stretch of rail.

The federal Secretariat of Communications and Transportation (SCT) said 1.5 billion pesos ($77.5 million) has been allocated this year to start the modernization of the ports of Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, and Salina Cruz, Oaxaca.

The whole project relies on the rail connection between both sides of the isthmus, and 645 million pesos has been allocated to that end.

The railway’s existing route is to be straightened and its slopes reduced, shortening an eight or nine-hour trip to just five. An additional stretch of railway is to be laid to connect the transisthmus rail line to the port of Salina Cruz.

These modifications will improve security and allow for greater volumes of cargo to be shipped between ports, the SCT said.

The work is to be completed in two years’ time.

Source: Milenio (sp)